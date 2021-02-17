Busy 2021 wedding season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After many weddings were postponed due to COVID-19, 2021 is proving to be a busy year when it comes to tying the knot.

After a lot of planning and prepping for their special day, many couples had to change their 2020 wedding plans due to COVID-19.

“So in 2020, we had five people that postponed their dates. Most did it later in the year of 2020, a couple of them went to 2021,” Tyler Childress said.

Laurel Ridge Barn, just outside of Sioux Falls, opened in May of last year, and has already doubled bookings for the upcoming year.

In addition to rescheduled weddings, owner Tyler Childress says stricter COVID restrictions in neighboring states are also leading to the uptick in bookings.

“Most times families are from Minnesota and Iowa and South Dakota. So it’s a mix. You know, we’re probably seeing, our radius before was 60 miles. Now it’s probably more like 180 miles,” Childress said.

And the business is only just beginning. Nearly every Saturday for this venue is already booked.

One of those events is Madison Corcoran’s upcoming wedding. She and her fiance got engaged in 2020.

“When we found our venue, we really loved it and that’s the one that we wanted to go for. And we were kind of hoping to get it our wedding in, in 2021. And so, our options were extremely limited. We had to pick a holiday weekend just because, like, there was only two options that we could choose for 2021,” Corcoran said.

Even so, she’s just thankful to be able to host her wedding and see loved ones once again.

“For Thanksgiving, my family does a huge gathering and we didn’t get to do that this year. So I’m really excited to see everyone in that aspect and just have a fun time,” Corcoran said.

And with more than 12,000 square feet and a large outdoor space, Childress says his venue offers a safe spot to celebrate.

“You know, we’ve been blessed with booking lot of Saturdays, but Fridays and Sunday is still open,” Childress said.

This weekend Laurel Ridge Barn will be hosting a free wedding showcase for prospective couples. For more information, click here.