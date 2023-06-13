CROOKS, S.D. (KELO) — In Crooks, many of the kids are waiting by the town library for a bus to arrive. They’re not heading to school, but to the Colton pool.

This is a new collaboration with Crooks and Colton to get their kids to the summer pastime. Mayor Trevor Bunde is a big supporter of the new shuttle.

“Pretty much wanted our communities together, you know I’ve heard some of these kids that are up here in Colton, they don’t get to see their friends in school everyday, so it was kind of wanting to bring them together.”

The shuttle from Crooks to here are every Tuesday through Thursday, and this helps connect the communities together.”

It also provides a little extra exercise for some.

Trevor- “The kids in Crooks might not have anything to do today. This gets them off the couch.”

Broen Cypher-Brunell is just one of the children happy with this travel option.

“It’s like 15 minutes away, so I don’t have to go all the way to Sioux Falls.”

So far the bus takes 24 kids to Colton, but Bunde says many local business and community members want to help send more.

“We’re currently looking for families that may want to utilize this service, but maybe not have the funds. We just want these kids to have a good summer.”