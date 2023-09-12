FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Stanley County are investigating a recent string of vandalisms in Fort Pierre.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Sunday night into Monday morning.

Officials say they got a call from a business in the central part of the city reporting vandalism. During that investigation, authorities found another business was also vandalized.

A few minutes later, the sheriff’s department got a call of a vehicle break-in. An investigation learned that several unlocked vehicles in northeast Fort Pierre were entered, and one was stolen.

All incidents are under investigation.