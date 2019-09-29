Businesses share how shopping locally benefits customers, community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve started to see the Shop Local KELOLAND promos on TV, but what is the importance of shopping locally?

“Shopping local means that one, we can employ more people, two we can have better products, we can have a larger, differential of products,” Tom Johnson, Karl’s store manager said.

More employment and a variety of products aren’t the only benefits to shopping locally, though. Shopping locally also means knowing where you money is going.

“When you really shop local, it’s important to know that those dollars stay here. They don’t go anywhere. They get reinvested here. Whether it’s in the YMCA, whether it’s in an philanthropic-type of an activity that is to your company’s benefit, to assist in your community,” Johnson said.

Whether it’s Karl’s Appliances, Taylor’s Pantry or other KELOLAND businesses, there’s more benefits to shopping locally than just knowing where your money is going.

“You’re going to get great customer service, you’re going to get a depth of knowledge that you might not get someplace else and you create friendships,” Heather Taylor, owner/manager of Taylor’s Pantry said.

And Taylor said when she can create friendships with her customers, than she can better cater the products she sells to her shoppers.

“I think a lot of people truly want to know the people that they’re dealing with. If you don’t know jewelry, know your jeweler. If you don’t know the law, know your lawyer. If you don’t know appliances, know your appliance dealer. It’s all about relationships,” Johnson said.

Another benefit to shopping locally is a connection with home.

“You can go to any locally-owned business, you know, Ace Hardware, Splash City, name all of these different places that you can go without having to click on a mouse. Go meet people, go find out where your local stores are and shop with us instead of somebody else,” Heather said.

Karl’s and Taylor’s Pantry are two of the businesses that we here at KELOLAND Media Group have partnered with on our Shop Local campaign.