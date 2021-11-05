Businesses see increased foot traffic on First Fridays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just any Friday in downtown Sioux Falls. It’s First Friday.

On the first Friday of every month, you can find deals, special events, and more happening at downtown businesses.

And with supply chain issues all across the country, now may be the perfect time to get in some holiday shopping.

Sticks and Steel is a longtime business in downtown Sioux Falls, but owner Terri Schuver still comes across new faces in the store, including on First Fridays.

“We’re always like, ‘Wow, we’ve been here for 20 years. I can’t believe that we haven’t seen you,'” Sticks and Steel owner Terri Schuver said.

The monthly event in downtown Sioux Falls brings a boost in customers for the local business.

“First Fridays are extremely important. I think it’s a signature event for downtown. I don’t think you see First Friday events happening other places in town, so it really draws the public to the downtown area on a regular basis,” Schuver said.

Say Anything Jewelry owner Stephanie Wilde also sees an uptick in visitors on the first Friday of the month.

“We’re just excited for people to get out and about and come start their holiday shopping,” Say Anything Jewelry owner Stephanie Wilde said.

Both stores have some deals and special offerings over First Friday and into the weekend.

And the impact spreads from business to business.

“We see a lot of groups coming out after they’ve had lunch downtown, so they’re really doing a great job to kind of stimulate the whole downtown area,” Wilde said.

“There’s just a little more foot traffic because people are just hanging out and doing things, they have ready about and are curious about,” Schuver said.

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy some First Friday events.

Sales for the Downtown Gives coupon book also start Friday.

You can buy the coupon book for 15 dollars from several businesses in the downtown area.

To see what’s going on downtown, click here.