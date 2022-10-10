SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days.

Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota.

More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week.

In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business is preparing for visitors from Virginia.

“Stocking the fridges and getting ready for the next group,” Al’s Dream co-owner Brian ‘Pedro’ Johnson said.

October is the busiest month at the pheasant preserve, with the opener being one of its top weekends.

Pedro’s father and Al’s Dream co-owner, Dave, says people don’t just come for the birds.

“My wife does all the cooking, Chris. A lot of the hunters tell me that’s the reason they come back is because of my wife’s cooking,” Al’s Dream co-owner Dave Johnson said.

Other businesses will be saying hello to hunters, too.

The season cooks up some extra business for Hunkake Cafe in Flandreau.

“My breakfast is usually just the meat, potatoes, eggs, and toast, that’s one of their favorites,” Hunkake Cafe owner and check Francis Wakeman III said.

On top of tasty meals and hunting, a little camaraderie is also on the menu.

“Our business is a fun business. We enjoy it. We enjoy having our customers come back every year, and we actually look forward to it, even though it’s a lot of work, but it’s good to see them again,” Dave Johnson said.