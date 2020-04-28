Businesses reaction to reopening in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Council voted 7 to 2 in favor of reopening businesses after being closed for almost a month.

Businesses, like (Kol) Restaurant and Bar, are opening their dining rooms for the first time since March.

“The mayor did the right thing when he shut us down, now we got to get back to business because there are a lot of people hurting and we just got to get back to normal,” Tony Demaro, (Kol) owner, said.

With several customers already in house, staff is taking new health precautions, like tables that keep people six feet apart.

“Like we have to ask people when they come in, ‘Do you live under the same roof?’ And then qualify why we are asking them that question so that we can put them in either a space that’s a 6-foot space or rather a table where they can sit together if they live under the same roof,” Demaro said.

Monday night, the council made one change to the resolution. Instead of only allowing one person per 125 square feet. They are only allowing half the occupancy in bars, restaurants and casinos.

“I think this is how government is supposed to work. The government proposes something, the people who know the business better or have different opinions, get a hold of the government and they say, ‘Are you sure about that?’ Forces us to try and see that more from the business owner point of view,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

Both Demaro and Who’s Toyhouse owner, Somer Kingsbury say they want their customers to feel safe.

“The importance is not the amount of money you are able to bring in the door right now, It’s about being aware and about making your customers comfortable and providing that level of safety and security for them,” Somer Kingsbury, Who’s Toyhouse owner, said.