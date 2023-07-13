SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The numbers are alarming and sadly rising, including here in Sioux Falls.

We’re talking about domestic violence — it impacts so many lives. That’s why so many businesses are raising money to try and end this vicious cycle of abuse.

Who doesn’t love a cupcake? But nobody likes domestic violence.

That’s why at Oh My Cupcakes!, owner Melissa Johnson, who serves on the board for Children’s Home Shelter For Family Safety, says selling these cupcakes is one way to help.

“So we have a special cupcake with a little license plate logo on it that says Drive Out DV, 30% of that cupcake goes to ‘Children Homes Shelter For Family Safety,” Johnson said.

It’s an emergency shelter for children when law enforcement needs to remove them from their homes.

Sadly, it happens more than we know, because the violence is sometimes hidden in the shadows and shrouded in secrecy.

“It’s something people don’t like to talk about, they don’t like to think about that happening in our community, but I think talking about it and raising ever-important funds is very important,” Johnson said.

“One in three women and one in four men will be impacted by domestic violence in their lifetime,” Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske said.

Staci Kropuenske says there are 96 beds at their new shelter and they’re almost always full.

“We have been averaging over about 80 individuals per day over the last couple of months it’s been really busy since our move to this bigger facility,” Kropuenske said.

She wears the shirt, but Kropuenske says everyone can be the driving force to end domestic violence.

“You know I’d love to think I could work myself out of a job and we wouldn’t be needed here anymore, so until that day we’re just going to continue to do our very best to end domestic violence,” Kropuenske said.

The cupcake fundraiser runs through the end of July.