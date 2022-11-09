SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are gearing up for the holiday shopping season.

Holiday shoppers have already hit the streets of downtown Sioux Falls, crossing things off their shopping lists and getting gifts ready to go under the tree next month.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Child’s Play Toys in downtown Sioux Falls, as holiday items have already been flying off the shelves. They have seen customers buying gifts since September.

“It’s amazing to me just how exciting and how fun it is to see those people early and kind of get in the mood. We don’t quite put our christmas music on all the time yet, but we are all kind of in that mode right now I mean we will have the floor fully set with all of our Christmas by Saturday,” said Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys.

Last year, many stores experienced issues with shipping, but this year, stores say they have overcome those problems and have items ready for the holiday shoppers

“This year, like everything is here, there’s just little trickles of back orders and that’s about it,” said Savage. “You know, we have a lot of supply of things, especially things that are in our catalog, but once they are gone, for the most part, we won’t be ordering a ton of things going forward, so if you see something you like, get it now.”

“We really found a way around that. I haven’t had any issues, we have gotten all of our stuff in on time, so we have plenty of items for everyone in the store right now,” said Emma Kuiper, culture and experience manager at Chelsea’s Boutique.

Both businesses encourage people to shop local this holiday season.

“I think all the small businesses here in downtown Sioux Falls, they really make up the community in Sioux Falls, so I think just to keep that community and to keep us all here as a family, it is important to shop those local stores just because it is a family that stands behind that,” said Kuiper.

“It’s important. All of these retailers at the Bridges, at Lake Lorane and downtown here, they all employee people, they all are local people,” said Savage.

One way you can get in the holiday spirit is with the Neighborhood Toy Store event happening at Child’s Play Toys this weekend. You can also check out the new deals every Friday at Chelsea’s.