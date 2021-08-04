Businesses on rally route see boost

CHAMBERLAIN & OACOMA, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins Friday, but you’ll already find lots of people traveling to the Black Hills for the 81st annual event.

Ron Bellendier is headed west to the rally.

“It’s a little vacation I take every year,” Motorcyclist Ron Bellendier said.

The Minnesota man stayed overnight in Oacoma before getting on the road Wednesday morning. He’s one of many travelers driving up business in KELOLAND ahead of the rally.

Oasis Pump ‘N Pak owner Mark Mueller says business is starting to ramp up now.

“The whole summer’s been a great summer, but the rally puts a big boost on the end of the summer” Oasis Pump ‘N Pak owner Mark Mueller said.

Mueller also owns a campground and he says that gets a boost because of the rally too.

Taryn Reidt is the executive director of the Chamberlain-Oacoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve been seeing people, gosh, for the past two weeks I’d say coming to town, gassing up, getting meals, staying at the hotels,” Chamberlain-Oacoma Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Taryn Reidt said.

With the countdown on to Friday, it’s full speed ahead.

“It’s going to get busy for about the next two and half weeks probably,” Mueller said.

You can get some live views of the rally by checking out our Sturgis and Deadwood Live Cams.