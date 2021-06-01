Businesses looking to hire in DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, local businesses are hoping to increase their staff to keep up with the demand.

With coronavirus cases falling and vaccinations rising, more people are getting out of their home and into local businesses.

While that’s a good thing, making sure there’s enough staff to handle the rise in customers has been a challenge.

“Numbers are definitely back we just don’t have the staff right now to handle that,” Hernandez said.

General manager at Philips Avenue Diner Tyler Hernandez says it’s exciting to see people dining out again, but he’s also hoping to see more job applications.

“I need line cooks, I need baristas, servers, just all hands on deck right now,” Hernandez said.

The diner isn’t alone in its search for potential employees.

President of downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Joe Batcheller says about a dozen businesses in the downtown area have reached out for help filling positions.

“DTSF has posted those businesses that are looking for help. I would assume that that’s probably just the tip of the iceberg,” Batchellor said.

While many businesses have stayed resilient, he says the lack of applicants can make it tough for stores and restaurants to ramp up operations over the summer.

“Like we saw during the pandemic, you know Sioux Falls was a very popular tourist destination, one of the few and so we’re expecting that to increase even more so this summer,” Batchellor said.

Which is why both Batcheller and Hernandez say if you’re on the hunt for a job, now is the time to apply.

“There’s no better neighborhood in the region to be working in,” Batchellor said.

To view a list of businesses in the downtown area that are hiring, click here.