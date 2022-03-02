SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Summit League tournament is just a couple of days away. It can be a very busy time for nearby businesses.

Last year’s tournament was played at the Sanford Pentagon, and due to the pandemic, had minimal fans.

This year, it returns to the Premier Center.

The owner of Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar expects to be busy as fans make their way to town to support their team.

“We have staff that comes from some of my other stores to help out during the busy times, but it’s really a busy time for all of our stores because we do delivery across the city at the other stores,” owner Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar, Jeremy Seefeldt said.

The restaurant is within walking distance of the Premier Center, making it a popular destination for fans before, during and after the game.

“We haven’t really had the full nature of a Summit League tournament here as of yet because of COVID the first year and in the Pentagon last year so we are really looking forward to seeing what can happen this year,” Seefeldt said.

Not only does the tournament help out local businesses, but also Sioux Falls as a whole.

“People are out eating, shopping, spending money, but most of all, they’re getting to know Sioux Falls, it isn’t just about the money, these kids, who know where they are going to land when they want a job or their families follow them to the games, how do we know they won’t decide to expand a business here someday or retire or move,” executive director, Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt said.

A win-win for local businesses.

“They come down and they support the businesses in Sioux Falls and they support their teams and we appreciate it,” Seefeldt said.

Schmidt says they won’t know the exact economic impact of the tournament until it’s over, but she expects it to be millions of dollars.