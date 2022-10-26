SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new generation of people are getting into the workforce and businesses are learning how to adapt to the new forming workplace.

Over 600 business owners, CEOs, educators, and community leaders gathered at the Sioux Falls Convention Center for the 2022 Win in Workforce Convention.

“Just sharing and engaging each other about the best talent and workforce practices,” said Denise Guzzetta, VP of Talent and Workforce for Sioux Falls Development Foundation said.

Students from Lincoln, Roosevelt and Washington High Schools were also in attendance.

“Really learning about businesses I can join, maybe changing my career path, thinking about life after college and high school,” said Amisa Kakamba, junior at Lincoln High School.

One of the many topics discussed throughout the day was mental health in the workplace.

“Mental health is a very important topic. It’s important to Gen Z, it’s important to everyone in the workforce right now because we have had a global pandemic. So the experts we are bringing in today, they are all talking about how wellness in the workplace really matters, ” Guzzetta said.

Students say learning about mental health and culture building in the workforce was beneficial.

“I feel like when you learn about other people’s culture, you feel comfortable and you know more about them. Also, mental health is a big topic that needs to be talked about, so I think learning about that is great too,” said Binti Ukash, junior at Lincoln High School.