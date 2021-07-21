Businesses in town prepare for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sturgis is gearing up for the 81st annual Motorcycle Rally. And businesses in town are preparing for a busy one this year.

Main Street Sturgis will look a lot busier in just a few weeks and businesses in town are expecting much higher numbers than last year.”

Uncle Louie’s Diner is already seeing an increase in customers.

“We’re already busier now at this time and I thought we were busy last year during the summer because it seemed like everybody was visiting. But I think that we can only manage how many seats we have in the restaurant so we are just going to be full the whole time,” Steward said.

Owner David Steward is already working on a plan to rotate staff and is taking steps to make sure there is enough food for rally week.

“So we just prepare it to be busy, we are going to be on a wait the whole rally time. Our hours are going to be 7 in the morning to 10 PM at night,” Steward said.

The diner’s normal hours are from 8 AM to 2 PM. Steward says he is still looking for more staff.

Across the road, the Knuckle Saloon has spent the last few months scheduling performances, working on staffing, and ordering supplies.

“It’s a huge part of or revenue for the year and we really gear up for it with our help and our staff and we also have to gear up for the pre rally attendees which this year has been pretty sizeable,” McNenny said.

Owner Ken McNenny says the pre-rally brings in folks that don’t attend the week of the rally but the weeks leading up to it. McNenny says while this is always a stressful time for businesses in town, he still feels prepared.

“It takes a lot of planning, a lot of effort, and a lot of teamwork,” McNenney said.

The Knuckle Saloon usually has just over 50 staff. During Rally week it has around 200.