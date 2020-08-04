Businesses in Sturgis prepare for 80th annual motorcycle rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of motorcycles area already in and around the Black Hills ahead of Friday’s start to the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the event has stirred some controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still happening.

As we are just days away from the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally businesses, like Loud American say they are ready for whatever it brings.

“We’ve been running in here at about a 50 percent capacity, we have 6 foot distancing at all the tables and we are going to carry a lot of that during the rally. We’re also going to have multiple stations, hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus,” Dean Kinney, owner of Loud American Roadhouse, said.

Dean Kinney is the owner of Loud American Roadhouse on Main Street in downtown Sturgis. He says one of the biggest changes the business is making at this year’s rally is hosting all its concerts outdoors.

“We’ve tried to make the environment be equal of what the city has asked of us,” Kinney said.

Sam Hothman is a vendor that came to town for the motorcycle rally. He says his business is prepared.

“We thought of a new idea of asking customers to hand sanitize themselves and wearing masks before they touch the jewelry or anything like that because it’s more safe for everybody else because everybody is trying the same things over and over,” Sam Hothman, owner of Biker Steel Jewelry, said.

“We’re just like everybody else. We’re just doing the best we can and making decisions on a daily basis that make sense as we learn more and more information about what really matters and what doesn’t. Things have evolved a lot as science has learned more,” Kenney said.

While plans move forward with annual motorcycle rally and visitors start to appear, businesses like the Loud American and Biker Steel Jewelry say they will do their best to keep everyone safe.