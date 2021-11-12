Businesses in Rapid City hope to see you shopping local this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With Hanukkah right around the corner and Christmas a month and a half away, the holiday shopping season is about to get very busy. But before you head to the national retailers, local shops are hoping you check out their gifts as well.

Holiday toys are already hitting the shelves at Who’s Toy Shop in downtown Rapid City.

“When you can come into a store and look at items on the shelf, you know that’s available. You don’t have to worry about the estimated time of arrival,” Kingsbury said.

The store has been around for 10 years. Owner Somer Kingsbury says she is counting on her loyal shoppers during the holiday season.

“I just think it’s important to support your neighbors, I think it’s important to have those relationships and bonds,” Kingsbury said.

Over at Knechts Home Goods, you’ll find Christmas lights, trees and decorations. The store manager, Kris Bertsch, says by shopping local, you are helping not only the store, but the employees.

“We have jobs because you are choosing to shop at local businesses and it helps support our local communities so much,” Bertsch.

Keeping your money local can also be beneficial to you.

“Local stores are also pouring into the people in our community too through giving and volunteering so every time you spend a dollar in a local store, it trickles down into our community,” Bertsch said.

“We’re in an uncertain time so you’ll be able to know that that Lego set, that magnatile, that you’re wanting that it is available for you,” Kingsbury said.

So, if you’re looking to start your holiday shopping this year, be sure to check out the businesses in town.

Who’s Toy House is celebrating its 10th anniversary tomorrow. The business will have treats and giveaways.