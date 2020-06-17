Businesses in Rapid City are allowed to remove restriction or rules due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses in Rapid City are allowed to remove any restrictions or rules put in place due to COVID-19.

In Monday night’s, seven to two vote, the city council approved removing restrictions in businesses due to COVID-19. However, some businesses chose to continue taking health precautions, like Colonial House for example.

“We’ve got panels up between us and the guests. We’ve got the capacity to do touchless menus, disposable menus. We’ve put everything in place we can to keep the facility and our guests safeguarded as possible,” Kevin Beshara, owner of Colonial House Restaraunt and Bar, said.

Colonial House closed its dining room in March, then opened back up with some restrictions in April. Now, the dining room can hold its customers at full capacity.

“When COVID first hit, we all said socially, ‘Hey this is a good thing, let’s close up until we know what’s going on.’ And the city council said, ‘Yes we’ve got the hospital in place now, they’ve got their beds, they’ve got things lined up,” Beshara said.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the majority of other cities in South Dakota have switched their health restrictions to recommendations.

“Now I’m not telling you that the council did this because everyone else is doing it. I’m telling you that there is similar reactions in communities across the state to this type of governance, these types of regulations,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender says that after months of living in a global pandemic, the public is more conditioned to practicing safe behavior.

Pennington County has had a total of 424 COVID-19 positive test results. It has 163 active cases today.