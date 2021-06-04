Businesses in Keystone react to no fireworks at Mount Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — In her weekly news release, Governor Kristi Noem once again voiced her displeasure that fireworks will not be happening over Mount Rushmore this 4th of July. This comes after a federal court ruled in favor of the National Forest Service, which said potential risks to the park were still being evaluated from 2020 and that tribal partners oppose fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Some businesses, like Peggy’s Place, saw one of their busiest weekends last year for the 4th of July holiday. The restaurant has been around for nearly 14 years.

“It was huge last year. It was unbelievable. All the years that they used to have the fireworks, it was big, but last year was the biggest that I have ever seen anybody ever come for the fireworks,” Janecek

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore for the first time since 2009.

Owner, Peggy Janecek, believes not having the fireworks this year is a major disappointment for her and visitors.

“I still think they are going to come, I just don’t think it’s going to be as plentiful as it was last year or in the years when we used to have the fireworks,” Janecek said.

Just down the road at the T-Shirt Shop, owner Cindy Wicks, says last year’s event was great for her business.

“Our sales just sky rocketed, it was amazing, we were totally blessed,” Wicks said.

Wicks says the T-Shirt Shop will be fine without the fireworks, but the event could have brought in a lot more revenue.

“I think everything will be fine this year, I just think a lot of people will be disappointed if they don’t have them, which of course they aren’t going to, but if they did I think it would draw a lot more people from the surrounding states,” Wicks said.

In the ruling, the judge said that the state did not meet the requirements for him to rule in favor of the governor and the state. Noem said in a Twitter post that her legal team will appeal in the pursuit of fireworks in 2022.