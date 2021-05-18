Businesses in Deadwood are gearing up for sports wagering

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Sports wagering is coming to South Dakota. Some gaming businesses in Deadwood have already started construction for new sports book casinos.

Casinos in Deadwood are going all in on sports wagering.

At Deadwood Mountain Grand, construction started about a month ago on an area specifically for sports betting.

“We’d like to build something that’s cozy and small like Deadwood kind of reminds people of and we want to make it our own. We feel like we’re going to be a full-fledged sportsbook when this is all said and done,” Tyler Nold, Casino Manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand, said.

With the addition of 19 new TVs, a sports betting kiosk, food and beverages, construction is scheduled to be finished in less than two months.

The Gaming Commission approved rules and regulations for sports betting this morning. Businesses interested in providing sportsbooks are able to put in applications on July 1st.

“That keeps us on target for hopefully September 1st to have sports wagering available here in Deadwood,” Mike Rodman said.

Mike Rodman is the Executive Director of Deadwood’s Gaming Association. He says about 10 businesses will be offering sports betting, including Tin Lizzie.

“We have a huge space that we are converting into a dedicated sports book. It’s going to be open air to the sidewalk with wall to wall TV screens and just an immersive sports betting experience,” Knight said.

David Knight, the General Manager of Tin Lizzie, says the new additions should be operating by the start of football season.

Deadwood gaming numbers are up compared to last year during this time.

“We’re looking at one of our biggest summer seasons. We have the most entertainment events that we’ve ever had in Deadwood so putting sports wagering on top of that is the icing on the cake for us,” Rodman said.