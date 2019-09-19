Businesses, homes, and city trying to “get back to normal” a week after storms

“Trying to get back to normal.” That’s become a common phrase for home and business owners, as well as city leaders, one week after the storms. High winds and three EF2 tornadoes damaged many areas of Sioux Falls. Lingering flooding continues to affect southeastern and south central KELOLAND.

The roof of Pizza Ranch on West 41st Street is gone, but owner Michael Pharis says he doesn’t feel like it caved in on him.

“We’re looking a lot more optimistic now after a week’s passed,” Pharis said.

Aerial footage shows extensive damage at Pizza Ranch and the surrounding businesses. Pharis says clean-up continues, the kitchen is okay, and he’s trying to salvage whatever equipment he can.

“We kept our employees busy,” Pharis said.

All this damage has been hard on employees, but Pharis says, thanks to insurance, he’s able to pay them throughout this process.

“I think we just have over 100 employees now. So, we have a big family. We had to make sure everyone was taken care of,” Pharis said.

Citywide, things are moving ahead. Emergency manager Regan Smith says crews are still cleaning and people are still bringing tree debris to the drop-off sites. City leaders are monitoring levees, and working with the 211 Helpline to get people help.

“We’re just kind of rightsizing the operation. As things are scaling down, certain things are getting and we’re trying to return back to normal. We’re not quite there, but we’re getting there,” Smith said.

Pharis’s next steps to rebuild depend on insurance and construction companies. Despite a tough week, he says you can put a ceiling on what’ll come next.

“It’s going to be a good opportunity for us to revamp everything and hopefully come back better than we were before,” Pharis said.