SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Giving Tuesday is about helping out local non-profits and charities. And this year, the stores at 8th and Railroad in Sioux Falls were doing just that while also promoting local shopping.

Supporting local businesses is always important, especially during the holidays. But for Giving Tuesday, shoppers at 8th and Railroad aren’t only helping small businesses, they are also benefiting a local non-profit.

“We are supporting Call to Freedom here at Sticks and Steel and actually throughout 8th and Railroad,” Terri Schuver, owner of Sticks and Steel, said.

Selecting Call to Freedom was easy for these businesses as some already have connections with the non-profit that supports survivors of human trafficking.

“Call to Freedom is a cause that’s near and dear to our heart and we support them actually year-round by providing safe employment opportunities for some of their guests,” Schuver said.

And Simply Perfect sells their Freedom Studios bath and body collection year-round.

“We employ survivors of human trafficking, they actually hand pour all these products here that we sell,” Chloe Peter, marketing manager at Simply Perfect, said.

Becky Rasmussen, the president and CEO of Call to Freedom, says that support means a lot.

“We’re just really humbled by the fact that the team at 8th and Railroad continues to believe in the mission of Call to Freedom. Not only the resources that will come in from the proceeds of their sales, so go shop locally, but also that they believe in those that we serve and the mission and seeing it going forward,” Rasmussen said.

A community helping one another out by shopping small and giving back.

“If you’re looking for something to give back this holiday season, it’s really simple to stop down today on this Tuesday, but a candle and you know you’re giving back to Call to Freedom,” Peter said.

Businesses at 8th and Railroad that are participating in Giving Tuesday are Simply Perfect, Sticks and Steel, Bella Rosa, Plum’s Cooking Company, Sanaa’s and Remedy Brewing Company.

Part of the proceeds from their sales today will go to Call to Freedom.