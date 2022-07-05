SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms have been making their way across KELOLAND all day long.

Strong winds are toppling trees and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. This latest round of storms also brought damaging hail.

At Blue Nile Auto along West 10th Street in Sioux Falls, a tree fell on a power line behind the business.

Firefighters were called in, but our news crew did not see any smoke or flames.

One block away on West 11th Street, you find large branches on the ground. The wind also ripped the main door off of the Lucky Lady Casino. KELOLAND News photographers were there as crews boarded it up. Customers are using another entrance, but that too was damaged.