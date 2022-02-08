ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Allevity Entertainment opened its doors in Aberdeen in early 2020.

“When we first opened it was really busy, especially on weekends people really enjoyed it,” Allevity Entertainment general manager and co-owner David Novstrup said.

But in March of that year, the business closed because of the pandemic.

“It was a lot of uncertainty. Everybody was unsure what the future was going to hold,” Novstrup said.

But it wasn’t game over.

After eight weeks this entertainment spot powered back up.

Just recently it celebrated two years in business.

“It went by really fast. It’s been a really fun, crazy two years and I’m just excited to be a part of many years to come,” Allevity Entertainment assistant manager Alexis Steckler said.

Allevity Entertainment has about 50 arcade games, but there’s a lot more to see.

“We have laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars, axe throwing, Ballocity play center that’s about three levels, and then we have an interactive climbing wall and some party rooms and cafe,” Novstrup said.

With a couple years now in the books, 2022 is already looking bright.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions of being happy, sad, scared, a lot of different emotions, but the best thing is when we come to work and see families or college students from Northern or PC that come and they just have a good time,” Novstrup said.

Novstrup says community support and Allevity’s partners were key in making it through the uncertain times.