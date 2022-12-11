SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The countdown to Christmas continues, and that means you’re going to have fewer days to get your holiday shopping done.

Sticks and Steel in downtown Sioux Falls is stocked with your home decor and Christmas gift needs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Owner Terri Schuver says they started buying items back in January to prepare for the holiday season.

“It’s easier to go to market in January and think about Christmas when it just happened, than when you go in July and try to remember what happened in December,” owner, Sticks and Steel, Terri Schuver said.

To get shoppers in the Christmas spirit, she says they started holding events back in November to get people into the store.

“I do think they are spending their hard-earned dollars on Christmas gifts, it’s kind of the one time of year I think anyone who can do that, does that, and we have done our best to find some luxurious yet affordable gifts so we can serve all kinds of customers,” Schuver said.

Along Phillips Avenue, Dick Murphy says his shop had the busiest Black Friday ever.

“I think the shopping climate has changed over the years as we’ve all known it to be, we always have our shop small Saturday which has been good for us,” owner, Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts, Dick Murphy said.

And he said he’s ready for any last minute shoppers.

“There’s gentlemen that come in those last few days, they’re looking for that special gift for someone in their family, and we always enjoy being there to wrap it for them too,” Murphy said.

Both business owners agree, that customers are shopping local, and that’s good news for them.

“We have had a record number of folks tell us they are doing their shopping local this year and we’ve felt that support,” Schuver said.

Murphy says 2021 was one of the best years ever for his store in all his 25 years of business, and is optimistic this year will do well, too.