Business owners looking forward to Mitchell’s “1st Fridays On Main” events

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – By Friday night, a crowd will be growing outside the Corn Palace in Mitchell for “1st Fridays on Main.” After making adjustments due to COVID in 2020, this year organizers say the monthly event will be full scale.

Christie Gunkel owns 2nd and Lawler in Mitchell. She’s just one of the business owners who will be taking part in this year’s 1st Fridays on Main.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get our name out there, we’ve been here almost two years and we still have people coming in everyday that weren’t aware we were in town ,” owner of 2nd and Lawler Co., Christie Gunkel said. “We will bring our popcorn and some candies and sodas just to have a little variety this week, and then next month we will add up the snow cones and get a little more product down.”

Friday evening, a section of Main Street outside of the Corn Palace will be closed to traffic.

“We will have live music, the Starfire band, we will also have vendor booths, multiple kids activities, and then the car show,” director of Mitchell Main Street and Beyond, Ashley Endres said.

Dan Beukelman is the president for Mitchell Main Street and Beyond, but will also be participating as a vendor with his own business. He expects to be busy.

“We expect the numbers to grow as everybody is getting used to being back outdoors and back at community events, there’s a lot of excitement of having a big event happen, and so as people see the crowds, I expect a larger number of vendors and larger event each month,” agency manager for Beukelman and Associates, American Family Insurance, president Mitchell Main Street and Beyond, Dan Beukelman said.

Which is good news for business owners like Gunkel.

“I think it will be successful to get our name out there and see new people that haven’t been over to our actual store,” Gunkel said.

The Mitchell First Fridays event runs from 6 to 9 Friday nights and is a free event. It will be every month through September.