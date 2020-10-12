Business owners encourage local shopping over holiday season

Several big retailers are offering discounts this week, including Amazon’s Prime Day.

As more deals pop up, local businesses are reminding customers about what they have to offer.

Sara Jamison is the owner of Terra Shepherd Boutique on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

She says people are already thinking about holiday shopping.

“We’re talking with our customers about it already. They’re wondering what kinds of specialty items I’ll bring in for the holidays for gifting,” Terra Shepherd Boutique Owner Sara Jamison said.

As the holiday season gets closer, Jamison is hoping shoppers will look to to local businesses as they check off the items on their Christmas lists.

“For a retail business, the fourth quarter is the biggest deal. The whole entire year is important, but we’re not immune from the need for those fourth-quarter sales to generate a large portion of our income for the year,” Jamison said.

Child’s Play Toys Owner Nancy Savage says she does a huge percentage of business during the 4th quarter.

Tuesday, the same day as Prime Day kickoff, she’s launching holiday boxes.

“All you have to do is tell us if it’s a boy or a girl, the age, any special interests and we will create a box and we can deliver it or you can pick it up,” Child’s Play Toys Owner Nancy Savage said.

The holiday boost will be especially important for businesses this time around because of the challenging year brought on by the pandemic.

“Starting even tomorrow with Prime Day, there’s a lot of local retailers that probably have the same things and your money that you spend locally goes back into the community,” Savage said.

“We want to support you and do everything we can to make your holiday special, and when you support us it’s so important and it’s so valued,” Jamison said.

Buying an item isn’t the only way you can support a local business.

Jamison says sharing their posts on social media also helps.