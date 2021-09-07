Business owners at East Bank reflect on past years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has grown and changed a lot in the past 20 years. That’s helped several businesses to thrive, including on the East Bank.

Terri Schuver opened her store, Sticks and Steel, 20 years ago, selling items from across the country and Canada. The building space adds to the character of her store.

“You can’t build the character that this building has and has gained over the years,” Schuver said. “So part of the trip to Sticks and Steel is the trip to 8th and Railroad, which is the trip to the East Bank. And it’s not standard. It doesn’t come in a package.”

Almost 18 years ago, Sanaa Abourzek opened her Mediterranean-inspired restaurant at East Bank, bringing a new flavor to the city. She was one of the first businesses in the building.

“It was so nice to start seeing more development around me and to see more shops open next to me and all of the shops here, we like each other, we help each other so it’s almost like a family unit right here in this building,” Abourzek said.

At first, there were concerns that local customers might not have an appetite for the Mediterranean fare served at Sanaa’s. But, the business proved to be a success.

“It reinforced that if you give people a chance, they surprise you,” Abourzek said.

The community of Sioux Falls really impacts the small businesses.

“During COVID-19, if it wasn’t for the community, I don’t think we would have survived,” Abourzek said. “So to have this kind of network that people are willing to do anything they can to help you stay alive, it means the world. I don’t think you can find these kinds of things in bigger cities.”

“We’re really fortunate to have a very supportive culture in this community, certainly things about our culture could change, probably for the better, but in terms of a culture of support for local businesses, I think we are extremely fortunate,” Schuver said.

The future outlook for downtown is bright, and the business owners are excited to see what happens to the growing area in the upcoming years.