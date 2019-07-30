Business owner speaks out after bullet goes through store window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the weekend, a local business owner says a bullet went through her storefront window.

A toy store owner in the Bridges at 57th complex is left wondering what exactly happened. Her employees came to work Saturday morning and discovered a bullet had shattered one of the store windows.

“They came up and noticed the window had been shot and it was shattered,” Kidtopia owner, Sheryl Nelson said.

Owner Sheryl Nelson says it happened sometime between when they closed Friday night around 8 and when they opened at 10 a.m. the next day.

“It did not break through both panes of the glass, just the first one, so we did not get glass inside of the store, which was a fabulous thing that it didn’t break through because we would have had a lot of toys damaged with glass,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she called police, but she is still unsure of exactly what happened and why.

“It did happen with a 9mm gun, because there was a 9mm slug inside the window between the two panes that they found, it had to of been at somewhat of a distance they said because it did not go through both glass panes,” Nelson said.

While Nelson says it is upsetting something like this has happened, she is glad nobody was in the building when the bullet went through the glass.

“It can happen anywhere in Sioux Falls, and no place is truly excluded in Sioux Falls and we want to believe we are a safe community but we’re not always as safe as we think we are and we need to be careful of that,” Nelson said.

Nelson said it will take about two weeks to fix the window.