Business owner, resident react to speeding vehicle, destruction in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was just another day at work for Jackson Dorhout and his staff at Alpine Real Estate Companies.

“We were just going about our day and these ladies were sitting here and a car came flying through some trees over here and smoked the building. Thank goodness we got an old building with a large steel pole. That stopped the car,” he said.

Dorhout has the entire crash on surveillance video.

“We have foot traffic inquiries coming in right here for possible rentals or possible investments,” he said. “It was obviously very scary right here, but we were just very thankful no one was walking there.”

Cameras from U-Haul also caught the incident from across the street. Assistant manager Alex Mitchell says one of his employees tried talking to the driver.

“He went to go over the guy to see if he was alright and the guy took off running on him,” he said. “These guys have kids here, so I’m glad none of them were playing outside and it was a rainy day.”

The driver sped across Ezekiel Osman’s yard before hitting Alpine. He said his kids often play on the sidewalk where the vehicle sped through.

“All the time when I want to take the kids to my day care, when I get out here, they’re all the time running away from here. It’s really not safe, you know, it’s really bad,” Osman said.

It was a situation that could have been so much worse.

“Thank god everybody was OK,” Dorhout said. “Not only our staff here, but the driver and just anybody that’s out here. There’s a lot of foot traffic that walks here. That’s priority number one. We want to thank the fire department and the police for just being here to protect the building. Protect all the other citizens.”

Dorhout said construction staff is working to secure the building today while he makes an insurance claim.