Business owner pleads not guilty in sales tax case

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he didn’t pay the state more than $89,000 in sales taxes generated by his businesses.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Burg, of Spencer, entered the written pleas Tuesday in Clay County District Court. The charges include seven counts of fraudulent practices and 11 counts of sales tax evasion. His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 10.

Court documents say Burg owns Burg Endeavors and committed the crimes from April 1, 2017, through Oct. 2. Prosecutors say he didn’t pay the sales taxes as he should from his businesses: Liberty Lanes, Southside Grill and A+ Carpet & Cleaners.

