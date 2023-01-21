HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It’s easy to go online and shop from the comfort of home, but it is important to get out into your community to support local businesses.

You’ll find plenty of handmade gifts at Stacy Wengler’s store.

She’s had her store in Hartford for about six years.

“Including ourselves we have about 40 other sellers that make things and sell them in our store so everything is handmade with the exception of one wholesale line,” owner Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage, Stacy Wengler said.

Wengler says the community has been supportive of her business, which allows her to support schools and other organizations in town.

“We work a lot with the schools for donations and fundraisers, we work a lot with community organizations for donations and fundraisers,” Wengler said. “If you spend your money here at my specific store, not only are you supporting my business, you’re also supporting me as an individual, as a family, who then is sending my child to the school, but then my business is also supporting the events that your child is doing at school, so it’s really just a huge circle,” Wengler said.

And shopping in person can give you a more personal experience compared to online.

“If you’re looking for something and don’t have anything going on on a Saturday afternoon, instead of clicking a button, stop in and walk around, build a memory when you actually buy something,” president of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, Ashlie Matthews said.

Showing that a little support can go a long way.

“Support local, because your dollars really do stay here, it’s that circle of life that we say, you supported here, your kids go to school here, it all evolves and gives back,” Matthews said.

In May, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Discover Hartford event which includes a scavenger hunt. For more information, we’ve provided a link to their website here.