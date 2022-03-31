HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Several new businesses are coming to Hartford with three major projects now underway on Western Avenue, right off the city’s second I-90 exit.

“As Sioux Falls is growing, we’re seeing some of that growth as well,” Hartford Area Development Foundation Executive Director Amy M. Farr said.

Just 15 minutes northwest of Sioux Falls, this small town community is attracting some new big businesses.

“The dispensary with B.J. Olson and his team is going up now. Then we just recently announced Dairy Queen coming to the community and then we have Get N’ Go as well with a second location and car wash,” Farr said.

The new business announcement comes as Hartford also sees population growth with some new housing projects in the works, but local business owners say their customers come from more than just city limits.

“We get a variety of people from Salem, Humboldt, Madison, a lot of people come down Highway 19, typically they don’t go back west to jump on the interstate, they come on Highway 38 and either go on western avenue or stay on Highway 38,” Vista Crossing and Stomping Grounds owner Justin Eich said.

The business growth isn’t just happening right now, there’s been a lot of economic development in Hartford over the past five years, including this building. Vista Crossing was the first mixed-use building in town and it filled up fast.

“We’ve been full ever since we opened and currently have a waiting list,” Eich said.

Eich says the announcement of more new businesses in town is great news for future growth in the Hartford community.

“I think as you see different amenities coming into the community, you’re going to have additional housing opportunities as well,” Farr said.

“As the population grows, that’s what’s going to drive the fast food that’s coming. they see more rooftops, more people, more choice. Hopefully, that generates more sales tax dollars and people continue to patronize local businesses,” Eich said.

And the growth doesn’t stop here, next week Wednesday the city of Hartford and the Hartford Area Development Foundation are hosting a public meeting to share their community development plan and get feedback from the community on other businesses they’d like to see in town.

Wednesday’s community meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at west central high school in the Becker center.