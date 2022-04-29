SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the spring weather starts to arrive, greenhouses are gearing up to welcome customers. For one Sioux Falls greenhouse, this year also marks a special occasion.

It may be a dreary day outside, but step inside Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and it’s blooming with flowers of all colors and sizes.

Carol Anderson stopped by to take a look.

“They’re well-stocked this time of the year so we can get a good idea of what’s going to be available for us,” customer, Carol Anderson said.

This weekend the business will be celebrating 50 years with different events.

It’s a major milestone after the greenhouse has been through many ups and downs.

“We’ve made it through a lot of stuff, a flood, pandemic, road construction at both stores, we survived, and we made it to 50 years,” co-owner, Heidi Teal said.

Heidi Teal and her family have been continuing the legacy her dad started in 1972.

“We lived over by John Morrels and he put up a greenhouse in his driveway every spring,” Teal said. “The original Cliff Avenue Greenhouse, which was on 14th Street, that came up for sale, my dad met with the owner and so my dad learned with him for over a year.”

About two years after purchasing that location, they moved to this location on 26th Street.

“It did so well that we turned around and blossomed and went into 41st Street and had our second store,” Teal said.

What started out small, has now blossomed into a half-century of business. And more years to come.

“They congratulate you and they tell you this is something to be proud of and it is, if it wasn’t for my mom and dad, we wouldn’t be here,” Teal said.

For a list of events happening this weekend, click here.