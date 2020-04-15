Business clamor for exemptions to reopen amid COVID-19

1  of  3
South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America South Dakota COVID-19 cases pass 1,100 cases, 180 new with 166 in Minnehaha County CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nonessential business have inundated Gov. Tim Walz’s administration with requests to open their doors again as a stay-at-home order continues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz recently extended that order until at least May 4, but said he and his administration would look at exemptions for more businesses over the coming weeks. State officials would come up with requirements for social distancing, hygiene and public health.

Brenda Brinkman already has her plan for her business, Amazing Alterations in Anoka. A customer’s first stop would be at a hand-washing station. Sales staff would wear masks and sanitize in between fittings. Customers would wait in their cars for their appointments.

