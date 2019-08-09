Business boom at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A vendor at the Sioux Empire Fair says business is booming this year thanks to all the great weather.

Dan Stapleton makes funnel cakes right outside the grandstand. He says on top of nice weather, the acts taking the stage, such as Keith Urban, are bringing out big crowds. Stapleton says his sales are up.

“They’re up better than they have been in the last five, six, seven years,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton is hoping for another big day today with Jeff Foxworthy in town. The fair is already planning ahead for next year. Today, it announced that country music band Old Dominion is coming on August 6th, 2020. Tickets go on sale this August 16th.