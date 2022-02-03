RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is well underway in Rapid City. And people from all over are making sure to stop by.

You can tell just by the parking that the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo have not slowed down. In fact, Craig Baltzer, the Director of the Monument, says it could be one of their busiest years yet.

“We are definitely on a banner year, and it may even be a record-setting year by the end of this week. Last weekend was huge and our numbers on our ticket sales and everything seem to be pushing really strong for this weekend,” Baltzer said.

Vendors also say more people are buying their products.

“I think the new addition that they added on this year has also been a big draw in bring people in. I think everyone wanted to see it and while they were here to see it, they’re like, ‘Well, let’s shop a little bit.’ So it’s been really good,” Taynger Borninkhof, with Kathleen’s Unique Boutique, said.

Ron Jeffries, the General Manager of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, says things have been running smoothly so far.

“Traffic has been excellent, great people coming back in, a lot of great shopping, cattle sales are good, the horse sales have been fantastic. There’s just a really good atmosphere here at the Black Hills Stock Show,” Jeffries said.

With more people coming to the big event, Baltzer says staff is busy.

“They are tired everybody is tired. It is a very long event. It’s 10 days of well past your 8-hour workday,” Baltzer said.

With just a few days left, Baltzer hopes for a successful end to the week.

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo began last Friday and will run through Saturday, February 5th.