BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was wanted for stabbing another man in Bushnell earlier this month has turned himself in.

Authorities say 44-year-old James Basham stabbed a 26-year-old man in the face and shoulder on July 9. The victim was taken to the Brookings Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Law enforcement from several agencies searched for Basham using a drone and K-9. Law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest and set a $10,000 cash only bond.

On July 28, the sheriff’s office says Basham turned himself in, and he was booked into the Brookings County Detention Center. After being taken into custody, James immediately posted the $10,000 cash bond.

Authorities say Basham was in custody for approximately one hour.