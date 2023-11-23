RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is reminding people to be cautious this holiday weekend with the dry conditions outside.
Yesterday afternoon crews were called to extinguish bushes on fire near some buildings.
Fire fighters say there were no injuries or damage, but they are warning everyone that with how dry it is, a fire can spread very quickly.
