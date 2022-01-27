Bus driver shortage limits Sioux Area Metro service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those that take the bus in Sioux Falls will notice a limited usage of the Sioux Area Metro beginning next week.

Due to a bus driver shortage, services will be reduced starting on Monday, January 31 in Sioux Falls. Fixed routes 3 and 10 will operate on an hourly service on weekdays while there will be adjustments to the schedules of Routes 1, 4, and 5.

At the Downtown Depot, buses will depart every hour during operating hours and Route 11 will continue to have half-hour services from the Southwest Transfer Facility. There will be no change to Saturday service.

New transit schedules will be available beginning at noon on Saturday, January 29 online.