SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man involved in the Global Aquaponics scam is set to find out his fate Monday.

Tim Burns is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon. Burns was found guilty of defrauding investors back in April.

Last week Tobias Ritesman, another man involved in Global Aquaponics, and a business partner of Burns, was sentenced to spend nine years in prison.

KELOLAND News will be in the courtroom for Burns’s sentencing. Look more coverage on-air and online.