BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in the southern Black Hills may see smoke rising from a prescribed burn later on Sunday.

The Black Hills National Forest plans to resume the burn, weather permitting, in an area 18 miles west of Custer, just northwest of Jewel Cave National Monument.

Smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact traffic on Highway 16. The plan is to burn nearly 28-hundred acres if conditions allow.

Crews had what they describe as a very successful burn last Sunday in the area, as part of an effort to reduce wildfire danger and to plant pine trees there.