DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County say two separate grass fires were both sparked by burn barrels.

The Sheriff’s Office says the first happened near Lake Alice. Both the Clear Lake and Gary Fire Departments responded to the scene.

In pictures posted by the sheriff’s office, you can see the burn area getting close to the water.

The second fire happened at the intersection of 486th Avenue and 172nd Street, near the Minnesota border.

No one was hurt in either fire.

Officials say grass conditions are dry, and ask that you use caution when planning to burn anything.