Burn bans issued in eastern South Dakota counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the weather has been slightly cooler this week, drought conditions still remain throughout KELOLAND.

Turner County is one of the latest counties to issue a burn ban. It takes effect Wednesday, June 23 and will remain in place until further notice, officials say.

Turner County Emergency Management says the ban does not prohibit fireworks, but they are not recommended with the dry conditions.

A burn ban is also in effect in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Emergency Management says the ban will remain in place until there is enough moisture to mitigate the dry conditions.

The burn ban does not ban fireworks. But emergency management reminds everyone to be careful, saying a small spark could cause a large fire.

Deuel County has also announced a burn ban. It went into effect on Tuesday, June 22.