Burn ban in place for Minnehaha County

by: KELOLAND News

Recent rains may have you thinking its safe for a little fire, but if you want to burn a pile of debris like this, you’ll have to wait.

A burn ban is currently in place in place in Minnehaha County.

“Stop people from burning ditches, grass that’s been sitting a couple of years because its been too wet.  Encouraging people not to do that,” Minnehaha Co. Emergency Manager Jason Gearman said.

A strong gust of wind can quickly send a fire out of control, pulling volunteer firefighters away from their normal jobs.  The burn ban is in place through May 12.  You can still use fire pits.

