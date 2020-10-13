Burn ban in place for Minnehaha County

A burn ban is now in place in Minnehaha County due to the dry and windy conditions. This prohibits large fires, but allows for small fires as long as people monitor the embers and keep water nearby.

Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says there have been issues with combines in the field starting fires as well as fires along interstates due to people throwing cigarettes.

“Obviously farmers are aware of their situation and you know, they’re taking precautions. Late Friday, the week of October 2nd I think it was, I was contacted by some fire departments with some of the concern and possibly putting a burn ban on.”

Lincoln County also issued a burn ban today, prohibiting any large fires.

All fire pits and burn barrels must also be covered with a mesh screen no larger than one-quarter inch.