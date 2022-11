YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A burn ban is back in place in Yankton County.

No open burning is allowed in the county due to strong winds in the forecast and a red flag warning in effect.

The emergency manager is reminding everyone to use extreme care during outdoor activities and avoid using equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush.

The emergency manager also asks that you do not toss cigarettes on the ground.