Burke Fire Department sends thank you to neighboring departments

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly been one week since a F1 tornado and damaging winds tore through the town of Burke.

The Burke Fire Department said major cleanup operations should wrap up this week and the department also wanted to publicly thank area emergency departments for the added aid. A post on social media thanked South Dakota Highway Patrol, Gregory County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Gregory County Commissioners, along with the County Emergency Manager.

The fire department also wanted to thank city and county crews from Burke and neighboring towns as well as equipment operators and businesses that have helped in the cleanup.

The post says “Words can’t describe the volunteers that have showed up to help or called to offer their assistance in any way we could use them.”

Local authorities also reminded people in Burke the deadline to have trees or construction rubble curbside is 9 a.m. Friday. After 9 a.m. on Friday all items will be the property owners responsibility.

A Go Fund Me page for storm relief has raised $38,020 in six days.