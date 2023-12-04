SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 4. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this midday after allegedly breaking into a bank.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) is suspending his campaign in the Republican presidential primary after failing to gain traction in the crowded field.

Fewer planes and helicopters will be flying tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new regulations take effect that are intended to protect the serenity of some of the most beloved natural areas in the United States.

Israel renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as the military widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.

