WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are looking for someone who broke into and vandalized the White River School early Tuesdays morning.

Authorities posted surveillance pictures of the suspect on Facebook. The person appears to be holding a hand gun, which law enforcement labeled a semi automatic pistol, as they walk through the building.

If you recognize, the suspect call the Mellette County Sheriff’s Office at 605-259-3362.