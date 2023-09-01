SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of breaking into a Sioux Falls house and stealing multiple guns and vehicles, before the house started on fire, faces new charges.

Nathan Eiesland is accused of holding up a North Kiwanis Avenue Casino at gunpoint.

Nathan Eiesland

The crime happened just days before the burglary.

Police say Eisland was wearing a bandana, but had to take it off, so a clerk would let him in the business.

He put the bandana back on, but at that point, there was already surveillance video showing his face.

Eiesland was already in jail when the charges were filed.